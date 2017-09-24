Image caption Carwyn Jones has repeatedly accused the UK government of planning a Brexit "power grab" over some devolved areas

The prime minister and her cabinet "lack the basic skills" to get a good Brexit deal, First Minister Carwyn Jones is expected to say in a speech.

Mr Jones will tell the Labour Party conference in Brighton Theresa May is "incapable of listening to other people's views".

The UK government has previously warned him not to "undermine Brexit talks".

Mrs May has said there should be a two-year transition after Britain leaves the European Union in 2019.

Relations between the Labour-run Welsh Government and Conservative UK government have been strained over the negotiations, with Mr Jones repeatedly accusing Westminster of trying to take power back from Cardiff Bay.

It had been hoped that talks between Mr Jones and the prime minister's deputy Damian Green would be a chance to "reset the relationship" between the administrations.

But, in his speech to the annual Labour conference on Sunday, Mr Jones will accuse Mrs May and her cabinet of "failing the country" in the Brexit negotiations.

Mr Jones will again accuse Westminster of trying to take back powers devolved to Cardiff Bay in the European Union (Withdrawal Bill), which aims to ensure rules currently set by European law still apply in the UK after Brexit, while giving UK Parliament power to change them.

He is expected to say the Welsh Government is "fighting tooth and nail against the Tory power-grab dressed up" in the Withdrawal Bill.

Mr Jones has already raised concerns that powers over the issues such as farming subsidies - currently decided in Brussels by the EU - will, in future, be held at Westminster, rather than being handed to the Welsh Government which is responsible for farming in Wales.

"It shows up their government as simply incapable of listening to other people's views or respecting their legitimate interests: in other words, as lacking the basic skills needed to negotiate successfully," he will say.

There have also been concerns that a joint ministerial committee - for the Scottish, Welsh, UK and Northern Ireland governments to seek a UK-wide approach to Brexit - has not met in six months.

Earlier this month Mr Jones met Mr Green to try to agree a way for the two administrations to work together to address concerns about the repeal bill.

The meeting was described by Mr Green as a "step in the right direction".

Mr Jones said while there was "some way to go" before his government could support the bill, the meeting had been "useful".