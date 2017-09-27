Image copyright Getty Images

Deals for human resources services at a Welsh health board have been referred to the NHS fraud watchdog.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board was criticised for "potentially unlawful contracts" in a Wales Audit Office report in July.

The referral to the NHS Counter Fraud Service is separate to a referral of two unrelated contracts, revealed in an assembly committee inquiry.

Board chairwoman Maria Battle said the report was "disturbing".

Graham Dainty, manager at the NHS Counter Fraud Service Wales, said: "I can confirm that the issues raised in the Wales Audit Office report have been referred to us for investigation.

"Inquiries are ongoing," he added.

Image caption Health board chair Maria Battle called the findings of the report "disturbing" at an assembly committee

In written evidence, the health board had told the assembly's public accounts committee that two contracts have been referred to NHS Counter Fraud Service Wales since the report was published.

However, it is understood that these contracts are not related to the findings of the Wales Audit Office report.

The contracts were referred to the fraud body following a separate internal review prompted by the audit office findings.

In his report, Auditor General Huw Vaughan Thomas said the health board failed to comply with its own procurement requirements when it awarded consultancy contracts to RKC Associates in November 2014 and June 2015, and failed to ensure the integrity of the procurement process that led to an additional contract being awarded in February 2016.

The Cardiff and Vale board paid RKC Associates Ltd £290,000 for HR leadership services over 17 months.