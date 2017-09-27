Image caption Simon Jones said the tender was being issued on behalf of the UK government

Power to decide who runs most of Wales' rail services may not be given to Cardiff until 2018, AMs have been told.

The Welsh Government is set to ask for formal bids to run the Wales and Borders service this week.

But a senior official told AMs that will be under an agreement with the UK government, despite Welsh Ministers expecting to have taken over the process by now.

The final contracts may also be awarded under a similar joint deal.

The new franchise - which will replace the contract currently held by Arriva Trains Wales - is due to start next year. But the process has been beset by delays and wrangling between the two governments over powers and costs.

Simon Jones, director of transport and ICT infrastructure, gave evidence alongside economy secretary Ken Skates on Wednesday.

The tender was postponed from August with Welsh and UK governments blaming each other for delays.

At the heart of the row was an argument over whether the Department for Transport (DfT) should give the Welsh Government £1bn in cash over 15 years.

Image caption The new franchise will be involved in operating the South Wales Metro

Mr Jones told AMs: "If you look at the DfT website it says that those powers will be transferred at the end of this year.

"Our discussions with officials are suggesting that might run into next year.

"We're going tout to tender on the back of an agency agreement that ministers have signed between here and Westminster.

"So this tender is on behalf of the secretary of state for transport.

"Depending on how rapidly they turn the powers around we may end up with an agency agreement to award the contract as well."

Mr Skates confirmed that the tender would be issued on Thursday.

"The franchise will commence in October of next year," he said, suggesting that franchise timetable remained on track.

Asked about the funding row with the Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling, Mr Skates said: "We still feel that an agreement that was reached in 2014 has not been honoured. I feel that it was very clear, the agreement that was reached by my predecessor.

"It's always been my belief that the block grant would be unaffected as the agreement states but it would appear that the view had changed at a UK level."

"He does not agree that the agreement in 2014 includes the rebate of the track access charge."