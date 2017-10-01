Image copyright EPA

Carwyn Jones has said there are "no winners" when violence replaces democracy, as police try to halt Catalonia's independence referendum.

Police used batons and fired rubber bullets during protests in Barcelona.

The Spanish government has pledged to stop the poll, declared illegal by the country's constitutional court.

The first minister tweeted: "Horrific scenes on the streets of #Catalonia today. When violence replaces democracy and dialogue there are no winners."

Image copyright Twitter

Meanwhile, Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood tweeted agreement with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has said all should condemn the scenes "regardless of views on independence".

Ms Wood said: "Well said @NicolaSturgeon. Any other party leaders prepared to condemn the violence today in #Catalonia? Anyone? Anywhere in Europe?"

Image caption Adam Price is part of an international delegation of observers in Catalonia

Plaid Cymru's Adam Price, who is part of an international delegation of observers in Catalonia, said: "There are shocking scenes that I never thought I would see in a mature European democracy process."

He added: "I think the international community should hang its head in shame, with a few exceptions, because the scenes here should outrage us.

"This is the biggest threat we have seen to the values of democracy and human rights on this continent of Europe since the dark days of fascism and yet we've seen silence from the leadership of the European Union.

"We should be showing solidarity and support the people of Catalonia who are only exercising their basic right to decide their own future."