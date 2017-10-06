Wales politics

Plaid Cymru to end Labour co-operation deal

Breaking news

Plaid Cymru is to end the "compact" agreement with Labour which reinstalled Carwyn Jones as first minister.

Plaid leader Leanne Wood gave Mr Jones the news in a phone call, a Plaid spokeswoman told BBC Wales.

It comes just days after the two parties agreed a £210m deal to ensure Labour's budgets for this year and next will be passed by the assembly.

More follows.