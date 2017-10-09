The UK government's Brexit bill ignores the result of two referendums on powers for the assembly, Plaid Cymru has said.

A report commissioned by the party said the EU Withdrawal Bill poses an "existential threat" to the current devolution settlement.

The UK government said a "significant increase in decision-making powers for Wales" was expected after Brexit.

Plaid activists campaigned to remain in the EU at the June 2016 referendum, when Wales voted to leave.

The EU Withdrawal Bill sets out how powers from Brussels will be returned to the UK - enshrining European law into domestic law.

Ministers in Westminster have decided powers will be given to London before being handed to the devolved institutions.

But it has been dubbed a "power grab" by critics, including the first ministers of Wales and Scotland.

Plaid Cymru's report, written by Fflur Jones of Darwin Grey, said: "Whilst it must be acknowledged that the people of Wales voted to leave the European Union in the Brexit referendum, having considered in detail the provisions of the bill as drafted... in its current form [it is] an existential threat to the current devolution settlement in Wales.

"The bill requires significant amendment to ensure it does not erode the current devolution settlement in Wales, which is reflective of the wishes of the people of Wales as expressed in two referendums on devolution."

Image copyright PA Image caption Carwyn Jones and Nicola Sturgeon have accused Westminster of a power grab

Wales voted to establish the National Assembly in 1997 and voted to grant AMs law-making powers over policies within their control in 2011.

Ms Jones's paper objects to parts of the bill that would limit the assembly's ability to modify retained EU law after Brexit, while Parliament will be able to modify any EU law it wishes.

"The bill therefore must be amended to allow for the [assembly] to have powers to legislate on all matters that fall within devolved fields which previously they could not have done," she said.

Plaid Cymru Brexit spokesman Steffan Lewis said the report confirmed "even if the National Assembly rejects the Withdrawal Bill, the British government will still be able to implement it regardless of Wales' opposition.

"For our country's views to be so insignificant on matters of such importance is wholly unacceptable and Plaid Cymru MPs will be seeking to amend the bill to make sure that Wales' opinion matters."

A UK government spokesman said: "This bill is not about taking away the decision-making from the devolved administrations - we have made clear that no decisions currently taken by the devolved administrations will be taken from them.

"It is about ensuring powers returning from the EU are allocated within the UK in a way that works for all of its constituent parts."