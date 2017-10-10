Image caption Anthony Hunt said with continued cuts 'something has got to give'

Councils cannot protect spending on schools and social care forever if the UK government continues to cut public sector funding, the Welsh Local Government Association has warned.

Its finance spokesman Anthony Hunt said continued cuts meant something would "have to give".

Wales' 22 local authorities will learn on Tuesday how much cash they will get next year from the Welsh Government.

Education and social care accounts for about 55% of authorities' budgets.

And the leader of the WLGA has already said councils will have to raise council tax by 5% next year to make up for falling budgets.

The Welsh Government's £15.3bn draft budget will see council budgets fall by between 1.5% and 2% after inflation next April.

Council budgets are made up of a grant from the Welsh Government, money raised through council tax, borrowing, and charges for services.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cash for councils is expected to be cut by between 1.5% and 2% next year

Mr Hunt, who is also leader of Torfaen council, said: "I can guarantee that I'll strain every sinew, and I know other councils will, to ensure that the minimum possible impact is there for our schools budgets but we can't go on forever and ever in a situation of austerity protecting schools and social care."

Calling for the UK government to end austerity, he added: "We're at a crossroads for local services.

"Either we recognise the need to fund our local services and build on our local services or something's got to give."

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford has already announced an extension to a council tax benefit scheme worth £244m which will result in thousands of Welsh households paying only partial or no rates at all in 2018/19.

It came ahead of him writing to each local authority on Tuesday to announce their budget allocation for the coming financial year.

After a row developed in 2015 over cuts for some rural councils, the formula used by ministers was changed last year to provide smaller variations between each council's settlement.

Top-up fees were also allocated to some authorities last year to make sure none of them suffered a cut of more than 0.5%.

It is unclear whether a similar system will be used this year.

Meanwhile, Wrexham's council leader has also said the NHS in Wales cannot continue to overspend while councils face continued cuts.