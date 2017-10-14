Image copyright Liberal Democrats

The two contenders in the Welsh Liberal Democrats' leadership election will put their case to party members in Newport later in the first of three hustings.

Jane Dodds and Elizabeth Evans are bidding to succeed former MP Mark Williams, who stepped down after losing his seat at the general election.

Returning officer Lord German said the Lib Dems had two "gifted" candidates on offer as the party sought to rebuild.

They meet again in Carmarthen on Sunday and Mold, Flintshire, next Saturday.