Image caption The South Wales Central AM hopes to make a "positive return" to the Plaid group

Neil McEvoy has confirmed that he has lodged an appeal against his suspension from Plaid Cymru's assembly group.

Party leader Leanne Wood said his behaviour had caused "distraction and disruption" and was "clearly breaching" rules on party discipline.

Mr McEvoy had been accused by a Plaid colleague of undermining party policy on tenants' right to buy council homes.

He said he hoped to make a "positive return" to the Plaid group, with his appeal set to be heard in November.

The AM for South Wales Central is understood to be asking that he is treated the same as other AMs, who he believes have differed on party policy but have not been suspended.

He has no plans to apologise, a source told BBC Wales.

"I have made an appeal to Plaid Cymru's National Executive Committee to be reinstated to the National Assembly group," Mr McEvoy said.

"I've also informed the chair, the chief executive and the assembly group's chief whip of my decision.

"Through this appeal I hope to make a positive return to the Plaid Cymru group".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Leanne Wood said she could not allow elected members to act in a "detrimental" way

Mr McEvoy has been sitting as an independent member of the assembly since September, when his Plaid colleagues voted unanimously to suspend him from the group for the second time this year.

Ms Wood told BBC Wales at the time there had been "a number of incidences over the summer talking about policy, for example, attacking other members of the group and generally not treating other members with respect".

Mr McEvoy is also the subject of an ongoing internal inquiry within Plaid Cymru into his behaviour.

A Plaid Cymru spokeswoman confirmed Mr McEvoy notified the party of his intention to appeal his suspension.

"It would not be appropriate for us to make any further comment," she added.