Wales politics

Dangerous driving deaths tougher sentence call by Welsh MP

Sophie Taylor Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Sophie Taylor died when her car hit a block of flats in Adamsdown, Cardiff

Tougher sentences for dangerous drivers are needed after a woman from Cardiff was killed while being chased in a car by her ex-boyfriend, her local MP has said.

Sophie Taylor, 22, died when Michael Wheeler rammed her BMW, which crashed into a block of flats in August 2016.

Wheeler was jailed for seven-and-a-half years - little more than half the maximum sentence.

Labour MP Kevin Brennan will lead a Westminster debate on the issue later.

The UK government has signalled it is considering increasing the maximum sentence to life imprisonment.

Cardiff West MP Mr Brennan said: "Sophie Taylor's death was a horrible tragedy, and nothing will relieve her family's loss.

"However, the perception that justice was not done because the maximum sentence is unreachable adds another burden to bear."

More on this story