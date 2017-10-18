Plans to raise the maximum level for tuition fees from £9,000 to £9,295 in Wales have been scrapped, Education Secretary Kirsty Williams has said.

The income level at which graduates will have to repay student loans will be raised from £21,000 to £25,000, she added.

It comes after the UK government pledged to raise the maximum threshold for loan repayments in England.

Ms Williams told AMs the announcement had caused "turmoil" in England.

"Many unscheduled changes recently announced in England are having an impact on their ability to follow a consistent approach to policy development and initiatives in higher education," she told the assembly's education committee on Wednesday.

"One only has to look at the front page of The Times today to see the turmoil there is across the border.

"I will not allow such instability and incoherence to knock us off course here in Wales, from delivering on a stable and sustainable system.

"We will bring forward regulations to increase the repayment threshold from £21,000 to £25,000, subject to concluding discussions with HMT [the Treasury].

Image caption Kirsty Williams said the long-term plan to shift support from fees to living costs remained on track

Scrapping the plan to allow tuition fees to rise in line with inflation, Ms Williams said: "We will maintain the maximum fee level at £9,000.

"We will allocate an additional £6m to HEFCW [Higher Education Funding Council for Wales] in this financial year to deal with short-term implications affecting the sector, primarily demographic changes and threats from Brexit.

"We will provide an additional £10m to deal with any immediate issues arising out of the tuition fee changes and provide a further £5m in both for the next two years."

She said the longer-term Diamond reforms to student finance in Wales remained on track.

These would replace tuition fee grants with support for living costs.

Ellen Jones, president of the National Union of Students in Wales, welcomed the fee cap staying at £9,000 as "an incredibly positive development", saying: "Students cannot be expected to shoulder the burden of austerity."

She added that raising the repayment threshold to £25,000 would also "go a significant way to lifting the barriers that students face in terms of loans".

"It will mean that graduates will not be required to pay back a penny of their student loans until they're earning a decent wage," she said.