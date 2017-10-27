Health services in Bridgend could be provided by Cwm Taf University Health Board in future.

The area is currently served by Abertawe Bro Morgannwg - but the Welsh Government is to launch a consultation on moving the services over.

If it went ahead it would mean plans for regional working across councils would better line up with health board boundaries.

The consultation is due to be run this autumn.

Bridgend's Princess of Wales Hospital is run by Abertawe Bro Morgannwg, which also runs services in Swansea and Neath Port Talbot.

Cwm Taf University Health Board serves Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taff.