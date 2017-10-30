Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Carwyn Jones said the Welsh Assembly "can't be complacent" on harassment

The first minister has called for an "urgent all-party meeting" at the assembly on sexual harassment following a string of allegations about MPs.

Carwyn Jones said people should "not assume" it is just about Westminster culture.

"Everyone deserves respect and protection," he said, raising the issue at a meeting with Theresa May.

The assembly said "no formal accusations of sexual harassment" have been made against an AM.

The prime minister has already called for new grievance procedures.

Meanwhile former Liberal Democrat MP Jenny Willott, who now sits on the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), said people who work for MPs need more formal support.

Former Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb was reported by the Sunday Telegraph to have admitted sending "explicit" messages to a 19-year-old woman after a job interview at Westminster in 2013.

Allegations of a similar but separate incident led to his resignation from the cabinet in July 2016.

In a series of tweets, Mr Jones said: "Today I will be writing to the assembly's presiding officer... requesting she convene an urgent all party meeting."

"We have to be sure robust procedures are in place, and that people feel safe and confident enough to call out wrongdoers," he said.

"We should not assume this is just about a Westminster culture, everyone deserves respect and protection."

Speaking to BBC Wales after the meeting, Mr Jones said: "Politics is always full of rumours but no-one's come to me directly with any issue, but that doesn't mean we just sit back and say, 'well, it's not a problem in Wales'.

"We can't say that - we have to make sure that we have in place a system that is at least as robust as what they're proposing in Westminster."

In 2014, William Powell, then a Lib Dem AM for Mid and West Wales, was given a formal written warning by his party after a young female activist complained of his inappropriate behaviour.

Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies said: "We urgently need to review our internal procedures to ensure that staff know where to go if they have concerns, and have confidence in the support available to them."

Image caption Jenny Willott said people who work for MPs are in a "vulnerable" position

Ms Willott, who represented Cardiff Central from 2005 to 2015, said that around 2014 political parties put in place codes of conduct and harassment policies to "try and reduce the levels of sexual harassment", in the wake of "the troubles the Liberal Democrats had with Lord Rennard".

"It's clear that that doesn't seem to have worked as well as maybe we hoped it would," she told BBC Radio Wales on Monday.

"So maybe we do now need to look at more formal processes so there is a route for staff to take more formally if they have problems with their members of parliament, even if it's against another member of parliament for whom they don't work."

'No formal accusations'

A spokesman for the assembly commission said the presiding officer "will be discussing with the political parties whether there is more to do to ensure everyone feels safe and respected in the workplace.

"There have been no formal accusations of sexual harassment made against an assembly member to the commission during the life of the assembly. We are not complacent however about the problems we have seen in society and the possibility that they are present in the assembly too.

"The National Assembly for Wales has robust policies for dealing with inappropriate workplace behaviour.

"Assembly members and their support staff have to abide by codes of conduct; grievance procedures are written in to AM support staff work contracts, and there is full HR support available for both support staff and AMs."