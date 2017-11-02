Image caption Elin Jones: "My priority is ensuring that anyone who has fallen victim to such behaviour feels that they are able to come forward"

How complaints of sexual harassment are dealt with by the assembly is to be the subject of a review ordered by presiding officer Elin Jones.

Party leaders are to discuss the issue on Tuesday, in the wake of claims that have engulfed Westminster politics.

But Ms Jones said her priority was to ensure victims of such behaviour feel they will be taken seriously.

The assembly said there has been no formal accusation of sexual harassment made against an AM.

First Minister Carwyn Jones called for an urgent meeting of the parties to consider the matter earlier this week.

The presiding officer's comments follow allegations of inappropriate behaviour by politicians in Cardiff Bay and Westminster by BBC Wales journalist Elliw Gwawr.

In a letter to party group leaders in the assembly, Ms Jones said: "The National Assembly for Wales has comprehensive safeguards in place.

"I have, however, asked Members' Business Support to review current guidance and procedures and to suggest whether any further potential improvements are needed.

"My priority is ensuring that anyone who has fallen victim to such behaviour feels that they are able to come forward with this information and that it will be taken seriously."