Image caption Dafydd Elis-Thomas will be Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport

Independent AM and former Plaid Cymru leader Dafydd Elis-Thomas is to join the Welsh Government as a minister.

Labour First Minister Carwyn Jones has announced a wide-ranging cabinet reshuffle - promoting five AMs.

Lord Elis-Thomas will be Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport - a deputy to Economy Secretary Ken Skates.

He left the party in October last year following a series of disputes with Leanne Wood, and has been voting with the Welsh Government.

The reshuffle comes as Alyn and Deeside Am Carl Sargeant, has been removed from the cabinet amid allegations about his behaviour.

Image caption Eluned Morgan is among the AMs who have been promoted

Other promotions include Neath AM Jeremy Miles becoming Counsel General, replacing Mick Antoniw, and Alun Davies joining as cabinet secretary for local government and public services.

Julie James replaces Jane Hutt- a minister since 1999 and the longest-serving Labour minister of all time in the UK - as leader of the house and chief whip.

Below cabinet level Hannah Blythyn, Eluned Morgan and Huw Irranca Davies join the government in junior jobs.

Ms Blythyn will be minister for the environment, Ms Morgan is minister for Welsh language and life-long learning, and Mr Davies becomes minister for children and social care.

Mark Drakeford remains cabinet secretary for finance, but with responsible for local government moving to Alun Davies.

Social services minister Rebecca Evans moves to become minister for housing and regeneration.

'Experience and stability'

First Minister Carwyn Jones said: "I am proud to announce my new ministerial team, which provides a balance of experience and stability, with new drive and energy.

"This strong team will drive forward our ambitious plans for Wales - focusing on growing the Welsh economy, creating jobs, supporting our public services and improving the day-to-day lives of the people of Wales."

Ms Hutt has been part of the Welsh cabinet since the start of devolution.

She has held a series of major portfolios including health, education and finance, and after the 2016 elections was appointed leader of the House and chief whip.

She was credited with leading the detailed behind-the-scenes negotiations which led to the Labour-Lib Dem coalition in February 2000, and the Labour-Plaid Cymru deal in 2007.