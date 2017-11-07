Image caption Senior party leaders will discuss the reporting of sexual harassment claims at the assembly on Tuesday

The handling of sexual harassment allegations in the assembly is to be discussed by Cardiff Bay's senior politicians.

Leaders of the assembly's party groups will meet with presiding officer Elin Jones on Tuesday.

It comes days after senior cabinet minister Carl Sargeant lost his job over allegations about his behaviour.

Meanwhile at Westminster, ex-Welsh Secretary and Tory MP Stephen Crabb is also being investigated by his party.

Party leaders in London have discussed establishing a grievance procedure for Parliament, independent of parties, following a string of allegations against MPs.

It has led to First Minister Carwyn Jones calling for an urgent meeting of senior AMs in the assembly.

He said an independent structure was something that also needed to be looked at in Cardiff, saying the assembly cannot be in a position where "structures are seen as somehow weaker than those in Westminster".

Mr Jones has referred Mr Sargeant, the former communities and children's secretary, to a Welsh Labour investigation.

Alyn and Deeside AM Mr Sargeant, who has vowed to clear his name said he agreed to step aside from his role, but the Welsh Government had said he had been "removed".

Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood said: "We commit ourselves to working with other parties, the institutions and the media to create a healthy environment for women in Welsh politics, where individuals can be free to make a contribution without fear of sexual harassment or predatory behaviour.

"I hope the meeting can lead to proactive cross-party solutions and intend to propose that action includes steps to safeguard staff and employees in the assembly."

Kirsty Williams, the assembly's only Liberal Democrat AM and a minister in the Welsh Government, is also attending Tuesday's meeting.

Presiding officer Ms Jones has ordered a review into the current guidance and procedures in the assembly.

Last week she said she wanted to ensure victims of such behaviour feel they will be taken seriously.

But she said the assembly for Wales "has comprehensive safeguards in place".

The Welsh Assembly has said "no formal accusations of sexual harassment" had been made against AMs.