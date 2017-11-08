Image caption Carl Sargeant was left "humiliated" and "isolated", one Labour AM said

First Minister Carwyn Jones is facing questions about the sacking of former communities secretary Carl Sargeant, who was found dead on Tuesday.

Mr Sargeant was removed from the Welsh Government job last Friday after accusations about his behaviour were raised with the first minister.

It is understood the Alyn and Deeside AM took his own life and one Labour AM said the group felt "deep unease".

A former standards watchdog wants an independent review of the sacking.

Mr Jones found out about the allegations early last week.

Staff from his office, but not civil servants, spoke to the women and referred their complaints to Welsh Labour, which was investigating, and suspended Mr Sargeant.

It is understood the 49-year-old died apparently not knowing what the allegations were.

Welsh Labour and the Welsh Government were approached for comment but have not responded.

One Labour AM, who did not wish to be named, told BBC Wales: "There are questions for the first minister over this."

Another unnamed member said "there are questions over the issue of duty of care" towards Mr Sargeant since last Friday.

"I think there are questions about the procedure that was followed," said a third Labour AM, who also did not want to be identified.

'Thrown to the wolves'

"The suspicion is that there was a political decision to remove him from the cabinet. I don't have any quarrel with that.

"But to mix the two things was wrong."

The AM pointed to the fact that UK government First Secretary of State Damian Green has been allowed to stay in post while under investigation.

"It's hard to understand why Carl was thrown to the wolves," the Labour AM said adding Mr Sargeant had been "humiliated" and "isolated without any decision being made that he's guilty".

"There's deep unease in the group about the way this has been handled."

Mr Sargeant was in New York with his wife last week. On his return, he met Mr Jones on Friday when he was sacked and suspended from the party.

At the time, Mr Sargeant said he was looking forward to clearing his name, but did not know the details of the allegations.

North Wales Police was called to his home in Connah's Quay, Flintshire, about 11:30 GMT on Tuesday. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Sir Alistair Graham, the former chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, told BBC One's Wales Live programme the Welsh Government was wrong to sack Mr Sargeant without telling him the details of the allegations against him.

The former chairman of the committee on standards in public life said a senior lawyer should carry out a review of the process.

"I would have thought the sensible thing to do would be to ask a suitably qualified independent person, perhaps a senior lawyer, to carry out a review of how it has been handled both by the Welsh Government and the Labour party," he said.

Sir Alistair said Damian Green "has been allowed to go through a proper process and allowed to give evidence in defence of his view that the allegations are unfounded".

He added: "It's always unfortunate if there is a rush to judgement without hearing all sides of the argument."

