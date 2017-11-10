Image caption Mark Tami said Carwyn Jones had not been clear on whether an independent inquiry would take place

Carwyn Jones' statement about Carl Sargeant does not satisfy people who are angry about how allegations against the sacked minister were handled, a Labour MP has said.

Mr Jones said he had no alternative but to sack Mr Sargeant who was found dead four days later where it is understood he took his own life.

MP Mark Tami, who represents the same constituency as Mr Sargeant, added his voice to calls for an inquiry.

He said procedures were "not up to it".

Claims about inappropriate "touching or groping" were made to the first minister's office last week.

Following Friday's dismissal from his job as communities secretary, Mr Sargeant had vowed to clear his name but said he did not know details of the allegations.

His body was found on Tuesday and Mr Jones spoke publicly for the first time on Thursday where he suggested an inquiry could take place in future.

Mr Tami joins former local government minister Leighton Andrews, the Welsh Conservatives and Plaid Cymru in calling for a probe into what happened.

Asked if Mr Jones' comments were enough to satisfy angry people, the Alyn and Deeside MP said: "No.

"That's why I think we need to have an inquiry into what exactly had happened, and the family are happy with those terms of reference.

Mr Tami said he was "slightly confused" about Mr Jones' indications over an inquiry - whether there would be one or only if an inquest "didn't come to something".

"I wasn't quite sure whether he was perhaps stumbling a bit over his words. It's a difficult statement, I fully understand that," he said.

"I think it would have been better to maybe just say, without any confusion about having an inquiry, and just... do it."

He added: "Just saying procedures have been followed is fine, but obviously something has gone wrong, or the procedures are not up to it because someone's died.

"We need to look at those procedures because they're not safeguarding. We've obviously got to look to protect those who are victims or those who are making allegations.

"But equally we have a duty of care to those who the allegations are being made against."

An inquest into Mr Sargeant's death is due to open on Monday.

In his statement on Thursday Mr Jones said his former colleague's family "deserve to have their questions answered" and "welcomed" independent scrutiny of his actions.

He added: "I quite properly did all that I could to make sure that everything was being done by the book. I had no alternative but to take the action that I did and I hope that people will understand that," he added.

Meanwhile, Rhondda Cynon Taf council leader Andrew Morgan said there were concerns "in and out of the Welsh Labour party" over the treatment of Mr Sargeant.

He added: "The Labour Party also needs to urgently review how such situations are dealt with, as many people are firmly of the view that the situation has not been handled appropriately and that no support was offered to Carl by the party when he needed it."