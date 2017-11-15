Image caption Carwyn Jones said he had nothing to add to his statement that issues raised with him had been "dealt with"

The first minister has been urged by Tory and Plaid Cymru AMs to say whether he misled the assembly over alleged bullying within his government.

There were angry exchanges in the Senedd chamber on Wednesday when Mr Jones declined to elaborate on what he knew and when about the claims.

Ex-minister Leighton Andrews and former aide Steve Jones have both claimed there was a "toxic" atmosphere.

Yesterday the first minister said it was "dealt with" at the time.

In November 2014, Carwyn Jones was asked whether there had been any reports of bullying by advisers in the previous three years.

At the time, he said no allegations had been made.

But now the opposition wants an investigation into whether that answer was misleading, because on Tuesday Mr Jones admitted that: "Any issues brought to my attention at that time were dealt with."

On Wednesday, Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies asked when the allegations were first brought to his attention, who investigated them, and what action followed.

Mr Jones said: "I have nothing to add to the answers I've already given, but I do again of course reiterate the invitation that was made yesterday if anyone wishes to come forward with further information."

Plaid Cymru AM Adam Price later asked for the first minister to be brought back to the chamber after he "refused to respond" to questions.

"We have complete lack of clarity now as to whether the assembly was misled which is a very, very serious matter indeed," he said.

Presiding Officer Elin Jones said the contents of ministers' answers were not a matter for her to determine.

Labour AM Jenny Rathbone also asked for clarity on how many people had raised concerns about bullying in the government.

Mr Jones said they were "HR issues" that the permanent secretary - the government's top civil servant - should answer.

The government - and some serving and past ministers - have previously said they do not recognise the claims of bullying.

The allegations were made public following the death of Carl Sargeant.

The former communities secretary was found dead four days after being sacked by Carwyn Jones over allegations of inappropriate conduct towards women.

Both Mr Andrews and Steve Jones have claimed there had been attempts to undermine Mr Sargeant by unnamed government advisers in previous years.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales on Friday, Mr Andrews said at least four ministers raised problems with the first minister between 2011 and 2016. There was an informal investigation in October 2014, but Mr Andrews asked for a formal investigation the following month.

Steve Jones - who left the government in September 2014 - has said he raised the situation with the first minister, but he was "unwilling or unable to address the culture that existed within his office".