Almost 50 Welsh company names have been rejected over the last year because they were deemed potentially offensive.

The list of proposed company names rejected by Companies House included Blue Arsed Fly Designs Ltd, Fanny's Kebabs Ltd, Titanic Holdings Limited and Wags to Bitches Limited.

Some of the names may have been incorporated later if justification was given and accepted by Companies House.

The proposed name records are only kept for 12 months.

The recent list was obtained by the BBC under the Freedom of Information Act.

Other rejected names included Robotdick Ltd, Dapper Dog and Stylish Bitch Ltd, Sugartits Ltd, Manwhore Limited, Sod it Systems Limited, Cocktease Fashion Ltd and Go Doggy LLP.

Image caption Companies House employs about 1,000 staff in its UK offices, including in Cardiff

More than 3.5 million limited companies are registered in the UK, with about 500,000 new companies incorporated each year.

There are more than 100 sensitive words and expressions that require the prior approval of the secretary of state to use in a company or business name.

These words include benevolent, Britain/British, commission, inspectorate, licensing, standards and Windsor.

Guidance is also given on words and expressions that could imply a connection with a government department, a devolved administration or a local or specified public authority.

Use of some other words and expressions in a company or business name could be a criminal offence, including architect, building society, credit union, physician, social worker, solicitor and surgeon.

Company registrations for England and Wales are carried out in Cardiff, while registrations for Scotland and Northern Ireland are carried out in Edinburgh and Belfast.

Its main responsibilities are to incorporate and dissolve limited companies, examine and store company information and make information available to the public.

Company information can be found free of charge and documents filed online using the Companies House Service.