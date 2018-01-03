Image copyright Rhondda Cynon Taf council

Sacked Welsh Government minister Carl Sargeant took his own life days after being accused of "unwanted attention, inappropriate touching or groping".

Here is a timeline of the events leading up to his death and what has unfolded since.

A chronology of key developments:

30 October 2017: Carwyn Jones calls for an "urgent all-party meeting" at the assembly on sexual harassment, following the scandal engulfing Westminster and Hollywood. Presiding Officer Elin Jones agrees.

2 November: Elin Jones orders a review into how complaints of sexual harassment are dealt with by the assembly.

3 November: Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant is sacked as the Welsh Government's secretary for communities and children and suspended from the Labour Party pending an inquiry into allegations about his conduct. Mr Sargeant, 49, calls for an "urgent" investigation to clear his name and a cabinet reshuffle takes place.

5 November: Some ex-AMs claim the sexual harassment of women "goes on all the time" at the assembly and ex-politicians raise concerns about "a lack of procedures" and of colleagues "turning a blind eye to appalling behaviour."

6 November: First Minister Carwyn Jones gives media interviews, saying Mr Sargeant is facing claims of a number of incidents involving women, which his office had passed to the Labour Party.

7 November: Mr Sargeant is found dead at his home in Connah's Quay, Flintshire. In a written statement his wife and two children say they are "devastated beyond words".

8 November: Mr Sargeant's family say he was deprived of "natural justice" and he was not informed of any of the detail of the allegations against him, despite requests and warnings regarding his mental welfare. They release correspondence sent between his solicitor and Labour which includes an email from his solicitor alleging the first minister prejudiced Labour's inquiry, and a letter that said he was accused of "unwanted attention, inappropriate touching or groping". Leighton Andrews, a former key ally of the first minister, at the same time makes allegations of a bullying culture in the Welsh Government in the last assembly term.

9 November: The first minister says he had no alternative but to sack Mr Sargeant following allegations about his conduct. In his first public comments since the former communities secretary died he says the assembly is facing its "darkest days" following his death.

10 November: The first minister orders an inquiry into how he handled Mr Sargeant's sacking. The deputy leader of Flintshire council Bernie Attridge says he will "fight to the bitter end for justice" for his friend.

12 November: A former adviser to the first minister, Steve Jones, makes further claims about bullying in the Welsh Government. He says the behaviour of some was "pure poison".

13 November: An inquest in Ruthin, Denbighshire is told Mr Sargeant was found on the floor of the utility room by his wife Bernadette. A provisional cause of death is given as hanging.

14 November: AMs pay tribute to a "jovial but determined" Mr Sargeant. Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood says allegations of misconduct by Mr Sargeant should still be investigated.

15 November: In a written statement Mr Sargeant's son Jack says the family have been "overwhelmed" by support.

16 November: The Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies calls for a "special inquiry" into allegations of bullying in the Welsh Government.

18 November: The date of Mr Sargeant's funeral is announced as 1 December. It will be held in his hometown of Connah's Quay.

21 November: The assembly's business committee agrees that calls for an inquiry into bullying claims will be put to the vote in the Senedd chamber on 29 November.

23 November: First Minister Carwyn Jones refers himself to an independent inquiry that will examine whether he breached the ministerial code when he said in 2014 there had been no complaints about bullying in his government.

29 November: Carwyn Jones announces he will not be attending the funeral service and says he hopes Mr Sargeant's family would be able to celebrate his life without distraction.

Labour and independent AMs in the Welsh Government block a Conservative move to hold an assembly inquiry into the bullying allegations.

1 December: The funeral service for Carl Sargeant takes place in Connah's Quay.

4 December: The date for the Alyn and Deeside assembly by-election - triggered by Mr Sargeant death - is announced. The poll will be held on 6 February.

9 December: Carl Sargeant's son, Jack, puts his name forward for the Labour nomination for the by-election.

15 December: The Welsh Government's most senior civil servant Shan Morgan announces the terms of reference for the inquiry into whether Carwyn Jones breached the ministerial code.

19 December: Jack Sargeant is confirmed on the shortlist for Labour's Alyn and Deeside candidate selection.

3 January: Labour meet to select their by-election candidate.