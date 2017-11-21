Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Caernarfon Castle is one of the properties that Cadw manages

Proposals for Wales' historic buildings organisation to be spun off into an agency separate from Welsh Government has been rejected.

A group commissioned by ministers had called for Cadw to become independent.

But Culture Minister Lord Elis-Thomas said there were "financial, legislative and HR challenges to creating a new organisation".

However, he said Cadw would have "increased autonomy" with more "internal freedoms".

A study had earlier called for Cadw, which manages many of Wales' historical monument and buildings, to be taken out of government either as a charitable body or an executive agency.

It is currently a part of Welsh Government.

The same study - produced by representatives of the heritage sector - rejected a formal merger of the activities of Wales' heritage bodies.

Lord Elis-Thomas said: "The arguments for and against Cadw being inside government were relatively evenly balanced.

"However, in the current climate there are financial, legislative and HR challenges to creating a new organisation at this time.

"Cadw has already been very successful in increasing its income levels within Government and contributing to legislative and policy priorities.

"A key issue is the additional costs of setting it up as a separate organisation," the independent AM for Dwyfor Meirionnydd said.

He added, however, that he was accepting recommendations for more autonomy.

"These include establishing a formal system of delegation and internal freedoms, making best use of strategic partnerships between national organisations and establishing an internal operating board," he said.