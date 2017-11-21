Behind the scenes at Welsh Government

Carwyn Jones is sticking by his story. He says there were no specific accusations of bullying put to him in 2014, either formally or informally.

But he has lifted the lid on an atmosphere at the top of the Welsh Government three years ago that was not exactly a bed of roses either.

According to the man in charge, there were complaints, tensions and a feeling that some were listened to more than others.

2014 was the height of the so-called 'war on Wales' by David Cameron's administration on the state of the Welsh NHS.

You would have thought this would have had a unifying effect on the Welsh Government, but behind the scenes there was clearly strain as well.

Tensions

The key question is whether it is naïve to think any government with limited resources and competing demands could be anything other than full of internal tensions? Carwyn Jones obviously thinks so.

And how do we reconcile this account with the damning assessments of poison and toxicity by two former close colleagues of the First Minister, Leighton Andrews and Steve Jones?

Carwyn Jones' reference to the impossibility of reconciling certain differences may have been with that in mind.

But it is clear that within the context of what was a robust culture, there can be a grey area in which some felt consistently undermined.

Despite his noticeably contrite tone compared to last week, the opposition parties will not be satisfied, and it is likely they will be push for an inquiry when it is voted on next week.

There are already a number of investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Carl Sargeant, the last thing the First Minister will want is another inquiry into historical bullying claims that could drag on for months.