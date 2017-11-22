Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Clive conference speaker services are offered online for between £10,000 and £25,000

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams will meet the head of a Welsh education body that paid ex-England rugby coach Sir Clive Woodward a £10,000 fee.

Sir Clive received at least that sum for a speech at a conference in Llandudno in July, hosted by north Wales schools consortium GwE.

GwE said it invited speakers able to form and motivate successful teams.

But Ms Williams told AMs she was concerned that "such a large amount of money" had been spent.

Osian Roberts, assistant manager of the Wales football team, also spoke at the event in his personal time.

It is believed he is still awaiting his £500 fee.

GWE, whose role is to improve school standards in north Wales, said the total amount spent on the conference was £20,875.

It said it was the equivalent of £167 per head, with 125 people attending.

On Wednesday Ms Williams said: "Officials have been directly in touch with the consortia to express my concern about the expenditure, and I will be raising this directly with the managing director at my challenge-and-review session, which actually is tomorrow in Llandudno."

The Welsh Conservatives have called the payment to the Rugby World Cup winning coach "eye watering".