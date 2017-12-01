The funeral of ex-Welsh Labour minister Carl Sargeant will take place in his hometown of Connah's Quay on Friday.

He was found dead days after being sacked by First Minister Carwyn Jones amid allegations about his conduct.

Flintshire council deputy leader Bernie Attridge has said the service will be the biggest the town has seen.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is expected to attend but Mr Jones has said he will not be going out of respect for the wishes of the family.

Mr Jones has said he hopes "they can celebrate Carl's life in peace and without distraction" at the funeral, taking place at St Mark's Church.

Mr Attridge, a lifelong friend of Mr Sargeant, has predicted it will be the biggest held in the church "certainly in my lifetime".

He added: "We are expecting thousands. I've had hundreds of messages from people all over Wales and England, wanting to know about booking hotels.

"Family and friends are not seeing it as a funeral but as a celebration of Carl's life."

It is understood Mr Sargeant, 49, took his own life four days after losing his job as cabinet secretary for communities and children over claims of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

He vowed to clear his name but was discovered at his home on 7 November.

Mr Jones said he had no alternative but to remove Mr Sargeant, who was AM for Alyn and Deeside, from his cabinet.

An inquiry into how Mr Jones handled the sacking of his colleague will be held as well as a separate investigation into whether he misled AMs with allegedly differing answers concerning bullying allegations dating back to 2014.

Two former senior government figures have said Mr Sargeant was one of those affected by a bullying culture.