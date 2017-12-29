Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mandy Jones promised to "serve this region to the best of my ability"

UKIP's Mandy Jones has been sworn in as the party's new assembly member for North Wales following the resignation of Nathan Gill.

Mrs Jones said supporting businesses, attracting jobs and improving health and transport services would be the priorities in her new role.

Mr Gill stood down from his job in the assembly on Wednesday but will continue to work as a UKIP MEP.

Mrs Jones thanked him for his support, adding: "Now it's my turn".

Image copyright UKIP Image caption Mandy Jones (r) was welcomed by into the UKIP group by fellow North Wales AM Michelle Brown (l)

Speaking after swearing the oath at the assembly's buildings in Colwyn Bay, she said she was extremely grateful and honoured to represent the people of north Wales.

She said: "I live here, I raised my children here and I promise to serve this region to the best of my ability.

"I will work hard on your behalf by supporting local businesses in delivering good jobs and campaigning for better local health and transport services in north Wales."

UKIP Wales leader Neil Hamilton welcomed her to the party's assembly group stating: "UKIP is stronger with an additional member in the National Assembly and on the front foot in Wales.

"We are looking forward to 2018, where we will be even more active and vocal, as we continue to stand up for the people of Wales against the cosy Cardiff Bay consensus."

Mrs Jones' addition, brings UKIP's numbers in the assembly back up to six, as before his departure, Mr Gill was sitting as an independent.

He left the Senedd group in August 2016, saying infighting had become a "distraction".