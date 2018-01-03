Image caption Carl Sargeant held the Alyn and Deeside seat until his death in November

Labour members in Alyn and Deeside will select their candidate for the upcoming assembly by-election later.

The seat has been vacant since the death of former Labour AM Carl Sargeant in November.

Mr Sargeant's son Jack, 23, is one of three members seeking the party's nomination.

The other two contenders are Flintshire councillor Carolyn Thomas and Saltney town councillor Hannah Jones.

Tonight's hustings and vote will take place in Connah's Quay Civic Centre.

Only local Labour party members will be allowed to take part.

Carl Sargeant, who had represented Alyn and Deeside in the Assembly since 2003, was found dead at his home in Connah's Quay days after losing his cabinet position amid allegations around his personal conduct.

He had vowed to clear his name and the First Minister has ordered an independent inquiry to consider the circumstances around Mr Sargeant's sacking.

The Alyn and Deeside by-election will take place on 6 February.

The Conservatives have selected former nurse Sarah Atherton as their candidate and community councillor Donna Lalek will stand on behalf of the Liberal Democrats.

Plaid Cymru's selection process is ongoing, and UKIP will only stand if Jack Sargeant fails to win the Labour nomination.

Nominations close on Wednesday 10 January.