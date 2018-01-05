There must be an "absolute commitment" to safeguard jobs after Welsh Government offices in Gwynedd went on sale, Plaid Cymru has said.

Staff at the Caernarfon site will move to rented offices in the town, according to Newyddion 9.

Plaid said it was concerned about the long-term prospects of posts remaining in the town, and had called for clarification.

The Welsh Government said the move cut costs and did not affect jobs.

Plaid Cymru Arfon AM Sian Gwenllian said: "The jobs are moving to premises on a five-year lease. That sounds the alarm bells straight away.

"We have seen a reduction of 42% in the number of Welsh Government jobs in Caernarfon since 2010," she said, adding 133 posts had been reduced to 76.

"This is much more than the Welsh average in terms of civil service jobs," she said.

"The Welsh Government, in fact, should be showing a lead and investing in this part of Wales and not thinking of any kind of reduction."

Image caption Staff are being relocated to waterside offices at Victoria Dock in Caernarfon

In response, a Welsh Government spokesman said: "The Welsh Government will be relocating its current office at North Penrallt in Caernarfon to new accommodation in the town at Victoria Dock.

"The move will reduce unneeded space and running costs and significantly improve the quality of accommodation for both staff and public served in this important location. The move will not entail any job losses."