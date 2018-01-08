Image caption The fund will help provide advice to companies as the UK prepares to leave the EU

A £50m fund is being set up to help Welsh businesses prepare for Brexit, the Welsh Government has announced.

First Minister Carwyn Jones said the EU Transition Fund will "help meet the challenges that lie ahead".

Welsh Tory AM Mark Isherwood said it was a "step in the right direction" and he accused Mr Jones' government of being in "paralysis" over Brexit.

Plaid Cymru Brexit spokesman Steffan Lewis said a "Brexit preparedness fund has long been advocated" by the party.

The Welsh Government fund will also be used to help companies continue to attract EU nationals to work in Wales, and there will be dedicated support for Wales' agricultural industry.

"Brexit poses different challenges and opportunities for each and every aspect of Welsh life - from our local businesses and major employers, to our farmers, hospitals and universities," Mr Jones said.

"Developed in partnership with our businesses and public services, it will provide targeted and innovative support, which will help them survive and, indeed, thrive outside the EU," he said.

A Welsh Government spokeswoman said £10m will be made available immediately.

The rest of the money will be ring-fenced and released as required throughout the withdrawal process, with a proportion coming as a result of the UK government's budget commitment to set-aside £3bn to prepare for Brexit.

The UK is due to leave the EU in March 2019, and the UK government is hoping to negotiate an additional transition period.

The government had already allocated an additional £5m to prepare for Brexit as part of its two-year budget agreement with Plaid Cymru.

Welsh Conservatives Brexit spokesman Mr Isherwood said: "This is a small step in the right direction but sadly for Wales, since the referendum, the First Minister and his government has been in a state of paralysis, which has ensured that our country has been a step behind."

Plaid leader Leanne Wood has previously called for a £30m "Brexit Preparedness Fund" to help "mitigate any Brexit shock".