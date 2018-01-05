Image copyright Nathan Gill Image caption The package that arrived in Nathan Gill's post

A UKIP MEP who recently resigned as an AM has said he was sent a late Christmas present of a lump of coal.

Nathan Gill, who is one of four Welsh MEPs in the European Parliament, believed he had been put on "Santa's naughty list" by a Remain supporter.

It is not clear who sent the package, which Mr Gill received on Thursday and was said by his office to be anonymous.

Mr Gill served as an independent AM for North Wales until last week, when he was replaced by Mandy Jones.

The MEP posted a picture of a package, addressed to the European Parliament, and what appeared to be a large black rock to his Twitter account.

Mr Gill said: "All it took was one leaflet on the single market to get the ardent Remainers in a fix!"