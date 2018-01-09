Image copyright Twitter/Nathan Gill Image caption Mandy Jones replaces Nathan Gill, who resigned from the assembly in December

Newly-sworn in North Wales AM Mandy Jones will not be sitting with the UKIP group due to a row over her choice of staff, the party has announced.

She replaced Nathan Gill, who stepped down in December to devote his energies to the European Parliament.

UKIP claimed her staff included people who had been "personally and publicly abusive" to some of the party's AMs.

The party said this made it "impossible to work with Ms Jones on a basis of confidence and trust".

Ms Jones succeeded Mr Gill - a former UKIP Wales leader who quit its assembly group following a row with his successor Neil Hamilton - as she had been the next UKIP candidate on the regional list for North Wales at the 2016 election.

She was sworn in at the assembly's offices in Colwyn Bay on 29 December and is due to attend the first plenary session of the year on Tuesday afternoon.

Image copyright UKIP Image caption Mandy Jones (r) had been welcomed by into the UKIP group by fellow North Wales AM Michelle Brown (l) less than two weeks ago

A UKIP statement issued on Tuesday morning said: "After discussions with Mandy Jones, AM for North Wales, we have collectively and unanimously decided that she will not be joining the UKIP Group in the National Assembly.

"Despite being asked by all five members of the Group not to do so, she has chosen to employ individuals in her office who are either members of, or have recently campaigned actively for, other parties, or both.

"They have been personally and publicly abusive to some of the UKIP AMs and sought deliberately to undermine UKIP Wales.

"Their behaviour and attitude makes it impossible to work with Mandy Jones on a basis of confidence and trust.

"The UKIP Wales Group are united in this decision.

"We shall continue speaking against the cosy Cardiff Bay political consensus through our dedicated team of five Assembly Members."

UKIP won seven seats at the 2016 election, but also saw Mark Reckless leave the group to sit with the Conservatives.