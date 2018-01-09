Yorkshire MP Stuart Andrew new Wales Office minister
West Yorkshire MP Stuart Andrew has been made a new junior minister at the Wales Office, in Theresa May's reshuffle, Downing Street has said.
Mr Andrew, Conservative MP for Pudsey, grew up in north Wales and is a Welsh speaker.
The role was previously held by Aberconwy MP Guto Bebb, who becomes a junior defence minister.
On Monday, Number 10 confirmed Alun Cairns remains Wales' voice at the UK Cabinet table as Welsh secretary.
Mr Cairns said: "I am delighted to welcome Stuart Andrew to the Office of the Secretary of State for Wales.
"I've worked with him over many years so I know that he will be an excellent champion for Wales within Whitehall and a fantastic representative for the UK Government in Wales."