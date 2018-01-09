Image caption Stuart Andrew was previously Conservative candidate in Wrexham at the 1997 general election

West Yorkshire MP Stuart Andrew has been made a new junior minister at the Wales Office, in Theresa May's reshuffle, Downing Street has said.

Mr Andrew, Conservative MP for Pudsey, grew up in north Wales and is a Welsh speaker.

The role was previously held by Aberconwy MP Guto Bebb, who becomes a junior defence minister.

On Monday, Number 10 confirmed Alun Cairns remains Wales' voice at the UK Cabinet table as Welsh secretary.

Mr Cairns said: "I am delighted to welcome Stuart Andrew to the Office of the Secretary of State for Wales.

"I've worked with him over many years so I know that he will be an excellent champion for Wales within Whitehall and a fantastic representative for the UK Government in Wales."