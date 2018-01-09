AMs call for single-use plastics tax in vote
Assembly members have called for a tax on single-use plastics in a Senedd debate on Tuesday.
Plaid Cymru forced a vote on the issue, saying the levy would help ensure Welsh seas are clean and safe.
A total of 40 AMs backed a non-binding motion which called for the tax, with 11 abstentions.
The Welsh Government is considering introducing a tax on disposable plastics as one of four ideas it is examining for new taxes.
Any final proposal for a new Welsh tax will need to be approved by the UK government and Parliament.
Greenpeace has been among those calling for the Welsh Government to consider taxing plastic waste.