Wales politics

AMs call for single-use plastics tax in vote

  • 9 January 2018
Plastic bottles at recycling plant Image copyright Getty Images

Assembly members have called for a tax on single-use plastics in a Senedd debate on Tuesday.

Plaid Cymru forced a vote on the issue, saying the levy would help ensure Welsh seas are clean and safe.

A total of 40 AMs backed a non-binding motion which called for the tax, with 11 abstentions.

The Welsh Government is considering introducing a tax on disposable plastics as one of four ideas it is examining for new taxes.

Any final proposal for a new Welsh tax will need to be approved by the UK government and Parliament.

Greenpeace has been among those calling for the Welsh Government to consider taxing plastic waste.

