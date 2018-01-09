Image copyright Getty Images

Assembly members have called for a tax on single-use plastics in a Senedd debate on Tuesday.

Plaid Cymru forced a vote on the issue, saying the levy would help ensure Welsh seas are clean and safe.

A total of 40 AMs backed a non-binding motion which called for the tax, with 11 abstentions.

The Welsh Government is considering introducing a tax on disposable plastics as one of four ideas it is examining for new taxes.

Any final proposal for a new Welsh tax will need to be approved by the UK government and Parliament.

Greenpeace has been among those calling for the Welsh Government to consider taxing plastic waste.