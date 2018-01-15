Image caption Leanne Wood, pictured at the St David's Hotel, attacked Labour's 'centralising socialism'

Labour's "top-down" brand of socialism can not empower Wales, Plaid Cymru's Leanne Wood has said.

The party leader made a bid to distinguish Plaid Cymru's left-leaning values from Labour's at a speech in Cardiff on Tuesday.

She said her party's brand of socialism was the "opposite" to the "undemocratic model" embraced by Labour's "paternalistic, centralising socialism".

Labour was asked for a comment.

In a speech at the St David's Hotel in Cardiff Bay, Leanne Wood also said people should have a right to a decent standard of housing and be entitled to continue learning throughout their lives.

Ms Wood told activists that Labour's brand of socialism "won't empower people because it doesn't trust people".

"The decentralist socialism of Plaid Cymru is the opposite to the top-down, undemocratic model which has been embraced historically by British Labour," she said.

Outlining a vision for her own party, she said Plaid's socialism "should be a democratic exercise in stripping both political and economic power away from the multi-national corporations and the centralised state, bringing control back to the community through shared ownership and local democracy."

'Safeguards'

Ms Wood proposed "taking new and existing institutions away from where they are concentrated already, as Plaid Cymru has advocated for the new transport authority, football museum, national development bank, and other bodies".

She said her party would "legislate to ensure that legal safeguards were in place to fairly share public investment across the country, leaving no community behind," she said.

The party leader also outlined steps to reform the planning system, including "the creation of mixed zones for self-employment, where living and working spaces can be combined or co-located, to cut travel and other overhead costs for start-ups and self-employed people".

Ms Wood spoke ahead of a tour of Wales. "I want to speak with people who care about Welsh democracy... but who may be disconnected from Welsh politics or what happens in Cardiff Bay," she said.