Image copyright Reuters Image caption Carillion have been involved in some of the UK's major public sector construction projects

The collapse of the construction giant Carillion will have "little impact" in Wales, the finance secretary has said.

Mark Drakeford told AMs legal advice was being taken on whether the firm's involvement in a bid for the Welsh rail franchise would affect the process.

He said business leaders in Wales were being asked to alert ministers to any difficulties caused by the collapse.

The UK government has said Carillion has 40 staff in Wales, who were not involved in public sector work.

The Welsh Government has confirmed Carillion's public sector activity in Wales included work on the A55 in north Wales and the winning of a contract to build a by-pass on the A40 in Pembrokeshire which had yet to begin.

Across the UK, the company's work ranged from the HS2 rail project and military contracts to maintaining hospitals, schools and prisons.

Mr Drakeford was answering an emergency question in the Senedd on Tuesday from Plaid Cymru's Adam Price.

The finance secretary claimed Carillion had been giving dividends to its shareholders and paying its senior executives "well beyond the point where that was a sensible option" from public money.

He said the Welsh Labour administration had "always been alert to the dangers of a way of conducting business in which profit is privatised and risk is socialised".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mark Drakeford said the Tories expected the public to pay for their mistakes

Pointing across the chamber at Conservative AMs, Mr Drakeford said that "when it all goes wrong ... you expect the public purse to step in. You expect the public to pay for your mistakes.

"In Wales that's a course of action we've never been prepared to follow.

"That's why we don't have, and won't have, in Wales, the sort of handing over to the private sector public services that ought to be publicly provided, and publicly paid for.

"That's why we don't have fire service personnel delivering meals in school in Wales today," Mr Drakeford added, referring to contingency measures for one Carillion contract in Oxfordshire.

"Yes, there were lessons to be taken from Carillion. Luckily in Wales we'd learnt them well before the party opposite."

On Monday, UK Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington told MPs there was "minimum exposure" in Wales to the collapse of Carillion.

"There are about 40 Carillion workers in Wales but they don't work on any public sector contracts", he said.

"Carillion have been sub-contractors to two contracts in Wales for a design phase and they were bidding as a sub-contractor to a rail contract."