Neil McEvoy has been permanently expelled from the Plaid Cymru assembly group.

The South Wales Central AM was suspended last year amid a row over his stance on right-to-buy.

A spokeswoman said Mr McEvoy was being expelled due to an irrevocable breakdown of trust.

Mr McEvoy was informed by email on Tuesday night. BBC Wales has approached the AM, who was elected in 2016, for a comment.

His suspension - taken after a row over his opposition to Plaid's support for the end to the right-to-buy policy in Wales - last autumn was the second last year.

He had previously been suspended in March after a tribunal found him guilty of bullying behaviour towards a Cardiff council employee, but was later reinstated.

Earlier on Tuesday Mr McEvoy said he would appeal his suspension at a meeting of the Plaid national executive committee in March.

The assembly's standards commissioner is currently looking at allegations surrounding Neil McEvoy's behaviour.

A Plaid Cymru assembly group spokeswoman said the decision to expel Mr McEvoy was unanimous.

"In this context, Mr McEvoy is being expelled due to an irrevocable breakdown of trust," she said.

"His ongoing behaviour has left assembly member colleagues feeling undermined and demoralised.

"Plaid Cymru representatives' loyalty first and foremost is to the people of Wales. We will not be distracted from our work of serving them to the best of our ability by such deliberate and sustained sabotage."