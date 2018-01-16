Car parking charges in Flintshire could soon go up as the council tries to raise almost half a million pounds.

Flintshire Council says it currently spends more on managing its car parks than it makes from fees.

Now the council wants to hike the cost of parking, in a bid to raise about £500,000 to cover the expense of running the car parks.

Any increase would come into force in April. All options will be looked at before a decision is made.