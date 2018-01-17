Image copyright Home Office/Getty

There are no plans to provide fully bilingual passports for people living in Wales, the UK government has said.

Ministers announced in December that the colour of British passports will change from red to blue after Brexit.

On Wednesday, Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes said Welsh language translations would continue on page one of the documents, as would captions on the biographical details page.

There were currently no proposals to translate further sections, she said.

Ms Nokes made the statement in a written answer to Labour Clwyd South MP Susan Elan Jones.