Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Stuart Andrew said he was "happy to put in the hours" to do both jobs effectively

New Wales Office minister Stuart Andrew has said he sees no conflict between the job and his role as a West Yorkshire MP.

Mr Andrew, appointed last week, is Conservative MP for Pudsey but grew up in north Wales and is a Welsh speaker.

He told BBC Wales it was "easy to differentiate" between the roles and he had a "keen interest" in the prosperity of Wales and his constituency.

He said he was "happy to put in the hours" to do both jobs effectively.

Speaking on the BBC's Sunday Politics Wales programme, he said: "If we look at every single member of Parliament, are we saying they can only be a constituency MP?

"That means we would have nobody doing ministerial jobs.

"I think, actually, it's a very professional role, it's easy to be able to differentiate between the two and I am prepared to do that.

"I've got a keen interest in the prosperity of Wales, and of course my constituency, and I'm happy to put in the hours and the effort to make sure I do both effectively."

Mr Andrew replaced previous junior Wales Office minister Guto Bebb as part of Prime Minister Theresa May's reshuffle.

Mr Bebb, MP for Aberconwy, is now a junior defence minister.

Sunday Politics Wales is on BBC One Wales at 11:00 GMT on Sunday 21 January