Image caption Swansea council leader Rob Stewart criticised the cuts in a letter to the education secretary

Cuts to local authorities' education budgets are "impossible to defend", the leader of Swansea council has said.

In a letter to education secretary Kirsty Williams, Rob Stewart criticised cuts to a grant that was partly used to fund teaching children who do not speak English as a first language.

He said the money had been taken away but councils were still expected to provide the service.

The Welsh Government said talks to provide extra funding were under way.

In the last budget, the Welsh Government responded to calls from local authorities to cut the number of grants that force them to spend money on specific services and said it would instead transfer the money into the main funding pot.

But Mr Stewart said his education budget would face a shortfall of £2m in the next financial year.

Image caption Kirsty Williams wrote to local authorities in November

He said an 11% cut to the Education Improvement Grant for Schools had not been fully handed back to main funding pot.

The council would now have to fund teaching support for children from ethnic minorities from existing budgets, he said.

Cardiff council also said it faced a financial shortfall in its education budget.

In a letter to council leaders in November, Ms Williams said she still expected £10m to be spent across Wales to support ethnic minority learners.

Mr Stewart responded to her, saying the budget for the next financial year had been "disingenuously packaged".

He wrote: "You have placed yourself in a tautologically impossible to defend position. You have proposed a cut to a specific grant which previously, amongst others, funded Gypsy, traveller and minority ethnic groups.

"You have made no cash transfer to revenue support grant, unlike ministerial colleagues.

"You tell us how to prioritise spending - including demanding we spend the same amount on a function for which you have unequivocally removed the grant - with no recompense in cash in the revenue support grant.

"I can't spend money I simply have had taken away."