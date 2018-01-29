Image copyright House of Commons

Tory MP David Davies has demanded an apology after a Conservative LGBT group admitted it may have caused offence in a tweet criticising his views on transgender rights.

The group posted an objection after the Monmouth MP said someone with male genitalia is "definitely not a woman."

The tweet said Mr Davies's views were "abhorrent" - but also appeared to imply a swear word.

He called the language "appalling" and called for an investigation.

Mr Davies said he would complain to the Conservative party chairman Brandon Lewis about the matter on Monday.

An outspoken critic of transgender rights, he had waded into a Twitter conversation about the Labour Party's suspension of a member for posting a message that read: "Trans women are Men."

"Somebody possessing a penis [and a] pair of testicles is definitely not a woman. This should be a biological fact not a matter for political debate," Mr Davies wrote.

The message later prompted a reply from the LGBT+ Conservatives, who said: "David TC Davies' transphobic views are abhorrent and out of kilter with Conservative Party policy."

The tweet also included a phrase which implied an offensive term against Mr Davies.

The MP replied, saying the swearword implied was "abusive and misogynistic".

"You're an official Conservative group. We are against social media abuse. I'll be making official complaint to Brandon Lewis on Monday," he said.

Later the LGBT+ Conservative account tweeted: "On reflection, yesterday's tweet at @DavidTCDavies which was meant to be light-hearted, may have inadvertently caused offence. This wasn't our intention.

"We'll continue to express disagreements with David on #trans issues, but will hold ourselves to higher standards in future."

Speaking to BBC Wales, Mr Davies said: "I want an apology. I want this stopped."

He said he wanted the "person who did this" to be "investigated". "I don't think this is acceptable. This is a disciplinary matter," he said.

"It is a case that people within the Conservative party may disagree about certain aspects of policy," he said.

But he added: "They have no right to abuse me in that fashion."

Mr Davies said the message "was clearly designed to offend and I'm deeply offended by it".

The UK government is currently considering plans to make the process of changing legal gender easier.

The Conservative Party was asked for comment.