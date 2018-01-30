Image caption Adam Price accused Carwyn Jones of using privileged information against him

First Minister Carwyn Jones has been accused of behaving like "Putin's Russia" after revealing details of attempts by local health bosses to set up a meeting with an opposition AM.

Plaid Cymru's Adam Price had asked about plans by the Hywel Dda board to revamp hospital services in west Wales.

Mr Jones was accused of breaching data protection law by listing attempts by the board to contact Mr Price.

The Welsh Government said it was told of these attempts by the board itself.

'Listen and learn'

During First Minister's Questions on Tuesday, Mr Price asked whether Welsh Language Minister Eluned Morgan - a Labour AM who represents Mid and West Wales - would be censured for posting on social media her opposition to any hospital closures.

Carmarthen East and Dinefwr AM Mr Price said there should be a vote in the Senedd on any changes.

Mr Jones told him he should "listen and learn", before listing attempts in December and January by Hywel Dda Health Board to contact Mr Price.

"He's good at grandstanding in this place without doing the work on behalf of his constituents," the first minister said.

Skip Twitter post by @Adamprice So @fmwales who stands accused of bullying and intimidation chooses to release privately held data the Government holds in relation to me from a public health board in order to attack me. This is unprecedented and, prima facie, a criminal breach of the Data Protection Act. — Adam Price (@Adamprice) January 30, 2018 Report

The presiding officer had to call for order as Mr Price was heard to shout: "What is this? Putin's Russia?

"Goodness gracious me... you're using privileged information against a member," Mr Price said to the first minister, adding: "Shame on you."

Calling the Senedd to order, Presiding Officer Elin Jones said: "The local health board probably has information regarding whether I answered e-mails or phone calls to them as well.

"I wouldn't personally want that shared in this place."

Plaid AM Rhun ap Iorwerth later raised a point of order, suggesting the first minister's actions were a breach of the Data Protection Act.

In response, Mr Jones said a statement was sent out by Mr Price which had said he would be keeping a close eye on the proposals and would be attending a meeting with the health board at the "earliest opportunity".

Mr Jones said: "If members say they want to meet at the earliest opportunity, it is important that there is an understanding amongst the public that opportunities have been offered."

Mr Price tweeted later: "So @fmwales who stands accused of bullying and intimidation chooses to release privately held data the Government holds in relation to me from a public health board in order to attack me.

"This is unprecedented and, prima facie, a criminal breach of the Data Protection Act."

A spokesman for the First Minister said: "No sensitive or protected information has been requested, shared or leaked.

"In response to public criticisms from Mr Price, the local health board has, quite properly, made it known that he has not responded to any of their invitations to discuss this matter.

"This is rank hypocrisy, and Mr Price's anger stems only from the fact that he has been exposed as a hypocrite."