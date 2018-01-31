Image copyright Getty Images

Unfair leasehold contracts for homes in Wales are a con and a relic of the past that should be outlawed in Wales, an AM has said.

Mick Antoniw said it made no sense that leaseholders, who can face "spiralling" ground rents, do not own the ground their homes stand on.

He will lead a debate calling for new-build leasehold sales to be banned, with 15 cross-party AMs in support.

The Welsh Government was asked to comment.

The UK government has already announced plans to ban leaseholds for new-builds in England, although the proposals have been described as "weak". The practice is already banned in Scotland.

While the owner of a freehold owns a property outright, including the land it is built on, leaseholders own a property for a length of time and do not own the land.

Image caption Mick Antoniw said leasehold contracts were from the "medieval years"

They have to pay ground rent, that can double every decade which can cause problems when it comes to selling the property.

Mr Antoniw estimated there are 200,000 leasehold properties in Wales, with more being built in recent years.

"Leasehold is something from the past, something from medieval years," said Mr Antoniw, Labour AM for Pontypridd.

He said the contracts were a way of "exploiting people who need to own a house, squeezing more money out of them", adding it was "a scourge on house ownership".

AMs from Labour, Plaid Cymru and the Tories have offered their support to Mr Antoniw, who also wants a review of the law regarding existing leaseholds.

The assembly will vote on calls for a ban on new-build leasehold homes on Wednesday, although the vote will not be binding on the Welsh Government.