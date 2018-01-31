Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Carwyn Jones caused a furore when he read out details of Hywel Dda's contacts with Adam Price

A health board has said sorry to a Plaid Cymru AM for releasing inaccurate information about his attempts to discuss its hospital shake-up plans.

First Minister Carwyn Jones told the Senedd on Tuesday that Adam Price had ignored two requests to engage with Hywel Dda, which serves west Wales.

The board now says it missed his request earlier in January for a meeting.

Mr Price accused Mr Jones of using civil servants to dig up "dirt" on him.

The Welsh Government said it had obtained the information used by Mr Jones in First Minister's Question time in the Senedd from the health board.

Mr Price accused Mr Jones of breaching protection law, and has said the first minister's had overlooked the Carmarthen West and Dinefwr AM's attempts to arrange a meeting with the chief executive.

Health board chief executive Steve Moore said: "Adam Price and the wider Plaid Cymru group, as well as other public representatives in our area, have been active participants in discussions about our services and I would not wish the impression to be otherwise."

A spokesman for Hywel Dda said: "We have apologised to Adam Price AM that there was an inaccuracy in our briefing to Welsh Government, specifically a request we received from him in January 2018 to meet for a general update and to discuss a constituency issue, which we missed."

A date had been already placed in the diaries, the spokesman said.

Presiding Officer Elin Jones had to call the chamber to order as the exchange led to uproar between Mr Jones and Plaid AMs.

Analysis by Nick Servini, BBC Wales political editor

At the heart of this story is the claim that the Welsh Government used its position in charge of major public bodies to get information to discredit political opponents.

A number of questions remain - firstly, would anyone other than the Welsh Government have been provided with these details if they had asked the health board?

Another is whether Hywel Dda broke its own rules by releasing information from correspondence with a local assembly member.

There is always rough and tumble in politics but the question is whether a line has been crossed by a first minister looking to get onto the front foot politically after months of criticism.

The current local government secretary Alun Davies was sacked as environment secretary in 2014 for pressurising civil servants to give him private information on opposition AMs.

The difference here with Carwyn Jones is that it does not involve personal information.

In fact the Welsh Government has gone further in saying the public had a right to know if it felt an opposition politician critical of the consultation process had not engaged properly with the health board.

Image caption Adam Price accused the first minister of obtaining privileged information about him

The board said the information was provided following a request "made by officials from the Health and Social Services Group at the Welsh Government".

Mr Price said: "An attempt at a cheap political stunt has backfired spectacularly.

"The first minister now needs to publicly acknowledge that the comments he made to the assembly were factually incorrect.

"Furthermore, he must correct the false allegations made in the chamber by acknowledging my willingness and endeavours to engage with the health board - something the health board itself has recognised in its statement.

"Nothing but a full public apology from the first minister will suffice."

The Welsh Government has said the information was not sensitive or protected, and claimed the public had a right to know whether the Plaid Cymru AM was engaging properly with the board.

Earlier, Mr Price told BBC Radio Wales: "Why did they ask for it about me? Because I had a question down and they wanted some dirt on me that they could use in the chamber.

"That is not a legitimate use of civil servants' time. That is actually against the civil service code."

The Welsh Government has been asked to respond to those claims.