Image caption David Lidington will meet Carwyn Jones in Cardiff on Thursday

Brexit talks between the UK and Welsh governments will continue in Cardiff on Thursday.

Cabinet Office minister David Lidington will meet with the first minister to discuss potential changes to the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Carwyn Jones is worried about the proposed law's impact on devolution and wants the UK government to "put forward a workable solution".

Mr Lidington said the governments need to work together to find a way forward.

The purpose of the legislation is to convert EU law into UK law in order to ensure that there is no legal black-hole post-Brexit.

Ministers in Cardiff agree with the general purpose of the bill but have, along with ministers in Scotland, accused the UK government of a "power grab" in a dispute over the return of powers in devolved areas from Brussels after Brexit.

Changes to the prospective law proposed by the Welsh and Scottish governments have already been rejected by MPs.

The UK government has repeatedly promised to amend the Withdrawal Bill but had to backtrack on its plan to introduce the relevant amendments whilst it was being debated in the House of Commons.

Ministers in Westminster are now promising to change the bill during its passage through the House of Lords, which has already started.

Ahead of two days of debate on the proposed law in the Lords earlier this week, the Welsh and Scottish governments briefed Lords on the changes they want to see to the bill.

With discussions between the UK, Welsh and Scottish governments continuing behind the scenes, David Lidington will travel to Cardiff and Edinburgh on Thursday for face-to-face talks with relevant ministers.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption First Minister Carwyn Jones said the EU bill issue was "urgent"

Mr Lidington, visiting the Welsh capital for the first time since being appointed to his new role after the prime minister's cabinet reshuffle, will also co-host a meeting of the Welsh secretary's "expert panel group" on Brexit.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said: "We have ensured that the Welsh Government and every sector in Wales have been fully and constructively engaged with the Brexit process, so we can together deliver the best possible deal for the people of Wales."

First Minister Carwyn Jones said: "We have made clear our strong commitment to working constructively with the UK government to ensure that there is legal certainty as we leave the EU while not undermining devolution."

He added: "While the issue of the Withdrawal Bill is urgent, I also look forward to discussing the even more important question of how to secure a Brexit which safeguards, not damages our economy and how the UK government intends to ensure the devolved nations have a full and active role in the second phase of the negotiations with the EU27'".