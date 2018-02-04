Image caption Carwyn Jones has been first minister and Welsh Labour leader since December 2009

The first minister's authority is "in tatters" following events after Carl Sargeant's death, one of Wales' leading political commentators has said.

Prof Richard Wyn Jones told BBC Wales Carwyn Jones' political authority had "ebbed away very substantially".

Mr Jones is facing two investigations following the ex-minister's death.

The former communities secretary was found dead four days after being sacked by Mr Jones over allegations of inappropriate conduct towards women.

One investigation is looking at the first minister's conduct around the sacking of Mr Sargeant, while the other is considering accusations of bullying in the Welsh Government in 2014.

Mr Jones has always insisted he could not have acted in any other way and had operated "by the book".

But even if the investigations agree with the first minister's analysis, Prof Jones, of Cardiff University's Wales Governance Centre, said it could be too little too late.

He told the Sunday Politics Wales programme: "His authority is clearly in tatters, I don't think there's any doubt about that.

"And, actually, rebuilding it; even if he's exonerated - and I have no internal information at all - he may well be completely exonerated, but even if he is, I think it would be very difficult for him to regain his previous stature.

"I'm not saying this is fair. I'm not saying it's a good or a bad thing.

"I'm just observing that his political authority has ebbed, has flown away, slipped through his fingers.

"And the point about political authority is; once lost it's extremely difficult to get it back."

Prof Jones said he was surprised at the lack of allies willing to defend the first minister.

"I think one of the most striking things over the past few weeks is there are no outriders," he said.

"Carwyn Jones has absolutely nobody standing up in front of the camera defending him.

"Even Theresa May manages to find somebody to stand in front of a camera and defend her, we haven't seen that."

He added that it seemed the Labour Party had moved on and was looking to the future without Mr Jones at the helm.

"It's almost as if Carwyn Jones is old news in a sense," he said.

"There's the issue of when and how he departs, but the party does seem to have moved on to actually discussing the successor."

