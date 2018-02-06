Image caption David Davies chairs Westminster's Welsh Affairs Committee

A senior Welsh Tory MP has complained to police he was threatened by anti-Brexit protesters outside Parliament.

David Davies said campaigners verbally abused and bullied him, waving EU flags in his face.

One told him: "You should be ashamed. You are the worst piece of scum."

The Monmouth MP was involved in an altercation with members of the "Stand of Defiance European Movement" while filming on a green opposite the House of Lords on Wednesday.

The incident was filmed and posted on the internet.

Mr Davies said: "I was physically threatened and verbally abused by one male who barred my way.

"It is unacceptable bullying and it must stop."

One of the protesters - Steve Bray, from Port Talbot - suggested he would like to meet Mr Davies somewhere but denied he was threatening him.

"I said let's go for a pint," he said.

But the MP, who chairs the Welsh Affairs Committee, said: "I felt threatened by them. They were trying to push a flag into my face."

Squaring up

In the film, Mr Davies tells a protester: "Do you the think it's acceptable to surround me? You were dropping your flag into my hair."

But Mr Bray tells him: "I haven't surrounded you in any fashion. You got into my face. You grabbed my flag."

The protester and the MP accuse each other of squaring up to each other.

Mr Bray, a rare coins dealer, says to Mr Davies: "I don't threaten Tories. Do you know what I say to Tories? You're destroying our nation and you should be ashamed to walk our streets."

The MP told BBC Wales: "They have got every right to protest. Good for them, that is democracy. But I have got every right to go about my business.

"I have reported it to the police. I accept that there is probably not much that can be done.

"There was no real law broken but it is a form of harassment.

"I am now filming myself every time I walk along there."