Image caption Debbie Wilcox is leader of Newport council

The leader of the Welsh Local Government Association has announced she will not stand for the Welsh Labour deputy leadership contest.

Debbie Wilcox said she would back Cardiff North AM Julie Morgan for the job.

Nominations for the contest have opened.

Ms Morgan launched her campaign on Friday. Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris is also in the running for the position.

Ms Willcox, who is leader of Newport council, tweeted: "I'm delighted to announce that I am supporting Julie Morgan for deputy leader of Welsh Labour and will not be standing in the election."

Candidates need 12 nominations from Welsh Labour MPs, AMs and MEPs to get on the ballot paper, with the support of at least three AMs and MPs.