Image caption Carl Sargeant was found dead four days after he was sacked

A Labour AM was told of allegations against Carl Sargeant and his imminent sacking before he was dismissed as a Welsh minister, BBC Wales has learned.

The AM received a text message saying Mr Sargeant was to be sacked due to complaints about his behaviour.

The nature of the message was outlined to the first minister and Labour AMs two days after Mr Sargeant's death.

Wales' top civil servant found "no evidence of prior unauthorised sharing of information" about the reshuffle.

Permanent Secretary Dame Shan Morgan was asked to investigate whether there had been a leak.

It is understood that at the meeting of Labour's assembly group the AM quoted a line from the text message which made reference to allegations of "touching up a woman".

A source who was present at the meeting said: "The fact than an assembly member was told of Carl's sacking prior to the reshuffle raises serious questions.

"Were the complainants or those close to them made aware of this by someone within Welsh Government?"

A spokesperson for the first minister said: "This message was investigated as part of the leak inquiry which found that no leak from the Welsh Government took place.

"We cannot comment further without serious risk of disclosing information that could lead to identifying a complainant.

"BBC Wales journalists whose tweets have been held up by some as proof of a leak from the First Minister's office are in a unique position to confirm that no leak from the First Minister's team occurred. We would encourage them to do that."