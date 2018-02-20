Image copyright Getty Images

A Welsh Government spin doctor has been accused of breaching the special advisers' code of conduct over the use of his work email account.

Huw Price was shown sending Labour party comments to a journalist in two emails released to South Wales Central AM Mark Reckless.

Mr Reckless called for disciplinary action, saying the code forbids acting in an overtly party-political way.

The Welsh Government was asked to comment.

Mr Price is a special adviser - a political appointee to the government.

In a Freedom of Information Act response from the Welsh Government, Mr Price is shown in April 2017 sending an email that contained a Welsh Labour spokesman line on a Welsh Conservative local election campaign launch.

In a line that appears to mock the then-recent new addition to the Welsh Conservative group, the spokesman said voters faced a fair deal with Labour or "reckless failure with a Tory party as quick to raise council tax as it is to slash services".

In another email sent in the same month, Mr Price forwarded on a press release setting out Labour's approach to Brexit.

'Clear breach'

Under their code of conduct special advisers, when authorised, are able to represent ministers' views on government policy to the media with a degree of political commitment that "would not be possible for other civil servants".

But it adds: "Briefing on purely party political matters must be handled by the party machine".

Mr Reckless, who sits as an independent AM despite his membership of the Conservative group, said: "This is a clear breach of Special Adviser employment terms and should have been handled by a Labour Party employee - not by a taxpayer funded civil servant."

Mr Price declined to comment.